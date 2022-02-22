Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with central bank on automated challan system

Bengal Commercial Bank and Bangladesh Bank have signed an agreement on Tuesday to collect treasury challan through automated challan system (ACS).

Tarik Morshed, managing director & CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Forkan Hossain, general manager of Accounts & Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Head office of the central bank, reads a press release.

Other high officials from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, all branches of Bengal Commercial Bank will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit to the government treasury efficiently.