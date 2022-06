Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd. held its 13th board meeting on 6 June at the bank's head office.

Md. Jasim Uddin, Chairman of the Board presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Among others, Mahbubul Alam and Engr. Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice-chairmen of the bank; Md Shahabuddin, EC chairman; member of the board of directors, and Tarik Morshed, MD and CEO, DMD(s), and the company secretary of the bank were also present at the meeting.