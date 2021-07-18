Bengal Commercial Bank holds first AGM 

Banking

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:18 pm

Related News

Bengal Commercial Bank holds first AGM 

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:18 pm
Bengal Commercial Bank holds first AGM 

The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bengal Commercial Bank was held virtually on Saturday. 

Md Jasim Uddin, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the meeting, said a press release. 

Vice-Chairmen Mahbubul Alam and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, Managing Director & CEO Tarik Morshed, Advisor Shahid Hossain, DMD KM Awlad Hossain, and Secretary Md Humayun Kabir, directors and other sponsor shareholders also joined the meeting.

Earlier, Bengal Commercial Bank started its commercial operation as the 60th scheduled bank of Bangladesh on 11 March.

Bengal Commercial Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners