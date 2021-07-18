Bengal Commercial Bank holds first AGM 

The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bengal Commercial Bank was held virtually on Saturday.

Md Jasim Uddin, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Vice-Chairmen Mahbubul Alam and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, Managing Director & CEO Tarik Morshed, Advisor Shahid Hossain, DMD KM Awlad Hossain, and Secretary Md Humayun Kabir, directors and other sponsor shareholders also joined the meeting.

Earlier, Bengal Commercial Bank started its commercial operation as the 60th scheduled bank of Bangladesh on 11 March.