Bengal Commercial Bank customers can 'Add Money' to bKash instantly

Customers of Bengal Commercial Bank, a new generation bank, can now transfer funds instantly to any bKash account from anywhere without any charge.

With this latest integration, 33 leading commercial banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash. reads a press release.

bKash and Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd have jointly inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in the city on Wednesday.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director & CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash were present at the event. Among others, Shahid Hossain, Advisor of Bengal Commercial Bank; K M Awlad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Bengal Commercial Bank; Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director (Chief Operating Officer) of Bengal Commercial Bank; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Zaid Amin, Head of Financial Services of bKash were present on occasion.

To transfer the funds, Bengal Commercial Bank account holders need to add a bKash number as beneficiary first via internet banking. After logging into the bank's internet banking with the user name and password, The customer then needs to find the 'Fund Transfer' option, go to 'Transfer to bKash', and select the beneficiary bKash number. In the next step, the user needs to enter the transfer amount and click on the 'Submit' button. The customer will then need to input the OTP and security PIN code to complete the transaction.

Upon successful transaction, the customer will get SMS notification. For this fund transfer, Bangladesh Bank provided limit will be applicable.