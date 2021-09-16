Bengal Commercial Bank and Bangladesh Bank sign Participation Agreement

Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd. and Bangladesh Bank have signed a Participation Agreement on Sunday, 12 September, for Revolving Refinancing scheme against working capital under stimulus package to the corona affected large industry & service sector, states a press release. 

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director & CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager for the Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS) of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the Head office of Bangladesh Bank.

Md. Lutful Haider Pasha & Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Joint directors (DOS) of Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Head of CRM and Sabrina Nowrin, AVP (CRM) of Bengal Commercial Bank were also present at the Ceremony. 

 

