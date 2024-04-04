BDBL to be merged with Sonali Bank, Krishi Bank to take over RAKUB

Banking

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 06:54 pm

After Exim Bank and Padma Bank, now the state-owned Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) will be merged with Sonali Bank, while Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) will take over Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB).

The decision was made in a meeting between Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and managing directors of the respective banks at the BB headquarters on Wednesday (3 April).

According to central bank sources, an official announcement regarding this matter will be made next week. Before that, the boards of directors of these banks have been asked to meet and take a decision.

Cenbank issues bank merger policy for first time

Besides, there are discussions about merging state-owned Basic Bank with Agrani Bank. Apart from state-owned banks, eight other private banks are in merger talks. This initiative aims to reduce the total number of banks from the current 61 to 50 or below.

However, there is panic among the stakeholders of the sector about the merger of these weak banks with strong banks.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, the World Bank recommended that mergers should only proceed after following all rules and regulations. The organisation emphasised that no forced mergers should be done.

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Bank / merger

