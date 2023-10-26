BB will release commemorative note of Tk50 to mark launch of Bangabandhu Tunnel

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will release a commemorative note of Tk50 marking the launch of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil the commemorative note on 28 October.

The note has a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the left side, a photo of the tunnel's front side on the right side and a photo of the inside of the tunnel on the other side.

The note will be available at the Bangladesh Bank's headquarters Motijheel office and Chattogram office from 29 October and later at other branch offices.

BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder will sign the note and people can buy the commemorative note of Tk50 without an envelope and Tk100 with a folder and envelope.