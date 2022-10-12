BB orders to tighten monitoring to stop cryptocurrency transactions

Banking

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:47 pm

Related News

BB orders to tighten monitoring to stop cryptocurrency transactions

The central bank previously banned the use of cryptocurrency in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:47 pm
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency networks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency networks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Bangladesh Bank has ordered to tighten monitoring to be more cautious to stop the transaction and other activities regarding cryptocurrencies including bitcoin.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the central bank has issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.

The circular says various foreign Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) are conducting transactions through virtual currency, cryptocurrency and foreign currencies via their websites and apps using the customer accounts of some scheduled banks operating in Bangladesh.

They are involved in buying, selling, reselling, person to person exchange, transfer and other commercial activities in this way.

The circular ordered the banks to take steps to stop any kind of assistance in such activities and to increase monitoring in this purpose.

It also directed the banks to display notice in all branches including the head office, sub-branches and agent banking outlets to make the public aware on the issue. The homepage of the banks' website should also publish the notice, the circular added.

Besides, the trainees of the banks in the training programmes should be informed thoroughly on these issues, it reads.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank said in a circular that there is no approval for the exchange, transfer or trade of any virtual asset or currency in the country. Any such transaction in defiance of the instructions shall be an offense punishable under Section 23(1) of the Foreign Exchange Control Act.

The punishment in such cases could be imprisonment for seven years or fine or both.

Economy / Top News

Crypto Currency / Bangladesh Bank / monitoring

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

13h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

12h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

11h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

12h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

2h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

5h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back