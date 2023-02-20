BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has upheld its decision to make a banking diploma mandatory for bankers to get promoted to senior officer or equivalent posts.

After a meeting with the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (IBB) on Monday (20 February), central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said even if there are some changes in the process, the previous decision will remain in force.

The meeting presided over by central bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder was held in response to a strong demand among bankers for a reconsideration of the decision.

Bangladesh Bank deputy governor, executive director of the concerned department, and managing director of four state-owned banks and some private banks were present at the meeting.

"There is no alternative to a banking diploma to enhance the scope of knowledge for bank officials. However, several changes are being made in the field of diploma," said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque.

The changes that will come with the syllabus and examination procedure will be published very soon, he added.

On 8 February, the Bangladesh Bank issued a notification stating in order to enhance skills, competence and capability of bank officers, a two-phase banking diploma has been made mandatory in the eligibility list for promotion to senior officer or equivalent posts.

However, this directive will not apply to posts that are not directly related to banking activities.

In October 2020, the central bank issued a notification directing the authorities concerned to allocate one mark for banking diploma out of the total marks allotted for promotion from officer to general manager and equivalent posts.