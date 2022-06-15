BB starts releasing new notes on 29 June

Banking

UNB
15 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:49 pm

BB starts releasing new notes on 29 June

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will start releasing new notes of taka in exchange of old notes from 29 June ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha. The exchange will continue till 7 July.

People can collect bundles of new notes of Tk10, 20 and 100 by exchanging a similar amount of taka as per requirement for a single time during banking hours on the working days.

The BB will maintain the serial of the notes so that a single person cannot collect new notes several times.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and BB spokesperson, told the UNB that around Tk29,000 crore has been kept for exchange ahead of Holy Eid-Ul-Azha second week of July.

The volume of new notes can be increased if required as per the demand of different commercial banks, he said.

People also can collect metallic coins of different value as per requirement from the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka.

Besides, the new notes can be collected from the following branches of banks – Jatrabari Branch of NCC Bank, Abdul Gani Road Corporate Branch of Janata Bank, National Press Club Corporate Branch of Agrani Bank, Mirpur Branch of NRB Global Bank, Karwan Bazar Branch of Southeast Bank, Bashundhara City Branch of Social Islami Bank (Panthapath), Chawk Bazar branch of Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate Branch of Sonali Bank, Uttara Branch of Dhaka Bank, Gulshan Branch of IFIC Bank, Mohakhali Branch of National Bank, Mohammadpur Branch of First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh Branch of Janata Bank, Sadarghat Branch of Pubali Bank.

The new notes are found at Southeast Bank's Kakrail Branch, One Bank's Basabo Branch, BRAC Bank's Shyamoli Branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank's SME & Agriculture Branch, Dakshin Khan, The Premier Bank's Banani Branch, Bank Asia Dhanmondi Branch, The City Bank's Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Al-Arafa Islami Bank's Nandipara Branch, Prime Bank's Elephant Road Branch, Mercantile Bank's Narayanganj Branch, Exim Bank's Shimrail Branch, Islami Bank Bangladesh's Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, UCBL's Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, Uttara Bank's Savar branch, Mutual Trust Bank's Savar Branch and Trust Bank's Keraniganj Branch.

 

 

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / New Notes

