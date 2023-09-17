BB set to launch National Debit Card on 1 November

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 01:01 pm

BB set to launch National Debit Card on 1 November

The Bangladesh Bank is going to launch the National Debit Card on 1 November to reduce reliance on foreign card institutions and conserve foreign currency reserves.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Mejbaul Haque said they are trying to launch the card on 1 November.

"Preliminary pilot activities are currently underway in collaboration with eight banks," he said.

He further mentioned that the Bangladesh Bank will initially introduce it for domestic use, with plans to later unveil the Taka-Rupee card.

During the post-budget press conference on 2 June, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar unveiled Bangladesh Bank's initiative to introduce a National Debit Card. 

He said, "In our country, we rely on debit and credit cards from Visa, MasterCard, and other external companies. We lacked our own indigenous card system, which limited accessibility for users. Moreover, the associated fees incurred were substantial.

"We are introducing the National Debit Card, a unified card that will be adopted by all banks and financial institutions. If it gains widespread acceptance, we anticipate a significant shift from cash to card-based transactions."
 

