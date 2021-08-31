BB seeks monthly info of special funds for stocks 

Banking

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:24 pm

Related News

BB seeks monthly info of special funds for stocks 

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:24 pm
BB seeks monthly info of special funds for stocks 

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) asked banks to provide information every month instead of a quarterly basis about the special funds for investment in the capital market. 

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the central bank said all scheduled banks would have to submit monthly reports within five days of the following month. 

Banks have to submit details of related bank accounts and BO accounts.  

In February last year, the banking regulator rolled out a package allowing banks to set up a Tk200-crore fund by taking it from the BB through a repurchase agreement against treasury bills and bonds they own.

The banks have to pay 5% interest for the fund and the credit tenure is up to February 2025. Such investments by banks have given a boost to the stock market that has been showing an upward trend. 

However, investing in stocks is not the primary function of banks, so they should focus on lending to the real economic sector. 

On 12 August, the Bangladesh Bank instructed the scheduled banks to provide it with information on their capital market net exposure or investment and short- term loans and placement (bank-to-bank deposits) by 5pm daily.

Before that, scheduled banks used to share this information fortnightly.  

The decision was taken to strictly monitor the cash flow to the capital market as money is now cheaper than ever with low interest rates in the banking system. 

Recently, the Bangladesh Bank said it had information on the misuse of stimulus packages by banks and other manufacturing companies. The central bank came to know that money provided under the stimulus packages was invested in the capital market and unproductive sectors.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / special fund / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy