BB seeks explanation from 6 more banks on profit from dollar sales

The Bangladesh Bank has sought explanations from six more banks over making extra profit from dollar trading.

In a letter to the banks, the central bank on Wednesday asked the managing directors of Bank Asia, NCC Bank, United Commercial Bank (UCB), Dhaka Bank, Mercantile Bank and HSBC Bank to respond within the next five working days, according to a central bank source.

According to the letter, the banks were asked to provide the actual buying and selling rates and the reasons for making excess profit during the January-June period.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Serajul Islam confirmed to The Business Standard that the letters have been sent to six more banks. He, however, did not mention the names of the banks.

A senior official of the central bank said the BB inspection team went to the banks and collected information about the profits made from trading dollars.

Analysis of the data found that the banks sold the dollar at a high price despite buying at a lower rate.

Some banks also deliberately increased the price of the dollar before selling them, with many banks showing an artificial crisis.

Due to these reasons, the price of the dollar increased in the market, which the banks made a profit of.

Earlier, the central bank had written to Eastern Bank seeking similar information. Before that, it had asked six banks, including a foreign one, to remove their treasury heads on the grounds of making aggressive exchange gains that intensified the dollar crisis in the market, fuelling inflation.

The six banks are City Bank, Brac Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Prime Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Southeast Bank.

The central bank also wrote to the MDs of these banks asking for an explanation behind the excess profits.

A total of 13 banks have so far been asked to explain the excess profits made from the dollar.

According to an analysis of the profits that the top 12 banks made through dollar sales, Bank Asia posted a 770% or Tk177 crore year-on-year growth in income in January-June this year, followed by Prime Bank at 504% or Tk126 crore, NCC Bank 500% or Tk100 crore, Brac Bank 417% or Tk75 crore, Dutch-Bangla Bank 403% or Tk117 crore, Dhaka Bank 353% or Tk106 crore, City Bank 340% or Tk136 crore, Mercantile Bank 245% or Tk120 crore, Shahjalal Islami Bank 234% or Tk97 crore, United Commercial Bank (UCB) 205% or Tk135 crore, Eastern Bank 159% or Tk43 crore, and Islami Bank 140% or Tk136 core.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) has expressed its desire to fix a rate for buying remittance dollars from exchange houses. Earlier, the central bank had given such instructions at a meeting.

The organisation, comprising MDs of forex exchange dealer banks, wrote to the Bangladesh Bank to discuss the method of rate fixing and implementation mode.

In light of this letter, the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bafeda will meet on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, there has been a slight increase in the dollar price in the import Letter of Credit (LCs) settlement.

Banks said the dollar rate was as high as Tk109 for LC settlement on Wednesday. Banks also had to pay Tk114 while buying remittance dollars.

Besides, the central bank on Wednesday said it will sell $50 million to banks to meet the cost of importing daily necessities.

More than $2.5 billion has been sold so far since July of the current fiscal year. The central bank's reserves stood at $38.94 billion at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Besides, $1.73 billion in payment will be made to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for imports for the July-August period in the next few days, a central bank source said.