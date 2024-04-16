BB re-fixes interest rate on pre-finance facility under SREUP to 7%

According to the circular, the interest rate paid by PFIs to Bangladesh Bank for new On-Lending Loan (OLL) under this project has also been re-fixed at 4.5% per annum, a 2% jump from the existing rate, where merging for the PFIs is 2.5%.

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:43 pm
File photo
File photo

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to re-fix interest rates on pre-finance facilities under the Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades Programme (SREUP).

"At the customer level, the interest rate for pre-financing under SREUP has been re-fixed to a maximum of 7% per annum instead of existing 5% per annum. This 7% interest rate will be applicable to all new and existing sub-loans under SREUP," as per a BB circular issued today (16 April).

According to the circular, the interest rate paid by PFIs to Bangladesh Bank for new On-Lending Loan (OLL) under this project has also been re-fixed at 4.5% per annum, a 2% jump from the existing rate, where merging for the PFIs is 2.5%.

Investment grants will be sanctioned on a "first come, first served" basis; and other instructions of the aforesaid circular will remain unchanged, added the circular.

The instructions will come into effect immediately.

The central bank had earlier re-fixed the interest rates on pre-finance facilities under SREUP in 2022.

