BB resets EDF loan ceiling at $10m

The Bangladesh Bank has reset the loan ceiling for manufacturers and exporters under the Export Development Fund (EDF) at $10 million with an aim to reduce pressure on reserves.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) issued a circular in this regard on Sunday (9 April).

It stated that the loan ceiling has been reset downward for input procurements under back-to-back LCs (BBLCs) against relevant export orders to bring in a wider range of customers for EDF loans.

Also, the limit for imports under the BBLCs by individual member mills of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) is set at $20 million, which was $25 in the past.

Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters Association (BDYEA) members can take loans up to $10 million instead of the previous ceiling of $15 million.

Just a few days ago, the central bank reduced the EDF volume to $5.5 billion from $7 billion.