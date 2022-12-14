BB releases commemorative Tk50 note on golden jubilee of Constitution, Supreme Court

Bangladesh Bank will launch a commemorative note of Tk50 on the occasion of "Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Supreme Court" on 18 December.

The new commemorative note will be available at the Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank from 19 December and later at other branch offices, the central bank said in a press release Wednesday (14 December).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially release the commemorative note on 18 December at 3pm at a discussion programme organized by the Bangladesh Supreme Court.