BB to release Tk50 commemorative note on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution

14 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Bangladesh Bank is going to release a Tk50 commemorative note, marking the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil commemorative Tk50 notes at a discussion programme to be arranged by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on 18 December, said a press release.

According to the BB officials, the new commemorative note will be available at Bangladesh Bank's Motijheel office from 19 December and later at other branch offices.

The note was imprinted with a photograph of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the frontal side and photograph of Jatiya Sangshad Bhaban in the background while logo of Golden Jubilee of the Constitution and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on the right side.

