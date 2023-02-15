BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is going to issue new banknotes of Tk1,000 denomination signed by its governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder, from Thursday (16 February).

It will initially be issued from the Motijheel office of the central bank and later from other branches as well, said a BB press release today.

The colour, size, watermark, design, and other security features of the new notes will be identical to those of the notes currently in circulation, it said.

Alongside the newly printed notes, the existing notes will continue to be valid notes at the same time, it added.

