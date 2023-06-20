Businessmen to enjoy 'special' concessions on loan repayment amid liquidity crunch

The Bangladesh Bank has offered special concessions to businesses for the repayment of all types of term loans amid a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

According to a circular issued by the central bank on Tuesday, businesses which were classified as "unclassified borrowers", from April to 30 June this year, will not be classified as defaulters if they repay only 50% of their installment.

Short-term agriculture and micro-loans will also be eligible for these benefits, reads the circular.

The central bank said the instructions have been given to keep all businesses running, including the manufacturing and service sectors, in order to maintain the momentum of economic activity.

The circular states that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the prices of various materials, including raw materials and transportation costs, have increased in the international market, which made it difficult for borrowers to repay their loans in full.

Regarding the central bank's move, a private bank's managing director said, "Banks are in a liquidity crisis due to various reasons. Banks which were once prime lenders in the market are now over-leveraged. It is unreasonable to give concessions to businessmen in the repayment of loans."