BB relaxes LC margin on imports of specific products

20 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
BB relaxes LC margin on imports of specific products

20 June, 2023, 04:35 pm
BB relaxes LC margin on imports of specific products

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has directed all commercial banks to relax the cash margin rate against the opening of import letters of credit (LCs) for 10 categories of products to keep the manufacturing sector normal.

The products include industrial and industry-related spare parts, textile raw materials, chemical and ancillary products, plastic products, UPS and IPS machineries. 

In a circular issued to this effect on Tuesday (20 June), the central bank asked all banks to fix the opening margin rate based on banker-customer relations.

Previously, importers had to pay 75% LC margin on imports of these goods. 

If the bank intends to import goods without acquiring any LC margin from its customers, it is permitted to do so. However, for imports of other products, LC margins of 100% and 75% will still be applicable.

Currently, banks have the flexibility to import some other products based on banker-customer relations. 

These products include baby food, essential food products, fuel, medicines and equipment, directly imported capital machinery, raw materials for production-oriented local industries, export-oriented industries and agricultural products.

