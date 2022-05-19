BB recognises Islami Bank for highest disbursement of agri-investment

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 06:47 pm

BB recognises Islami Bank for highest disbursement of agri-investment

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 06:47 pm
The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recognised Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) for disbursing the highest amount of investment under the government incentive scheme for agriculture.

Fazle Kabir, governor, Bangladesh Bank handed over the recognition letter to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL at a programme held in Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (18 May), said a press release.

AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, deputy governor, Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, executive director, Abdul Hakim, general manager of Bangladesh Bank and Dr Md Ruhul Amin, head of Agriculture Investment Division of IBBL were present on the occasion.

According to the media release, IBBL has disbursed Tk 491 crore under the government incentive refinance scheme for agriculture which is 109% of allocation by the Bangladesh Bank.


 

