BB recognises Brac Bank for agricultural credit disbursement

Banking

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

BB recognises Brac Bank for agricultural credit disbursement

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 06:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Bank has recognised Brac Bank for its outstanding role in the successful and timely disbursement of agriculture refinancing credit under the Covid-19 Stimulus Package.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over a certificate of recognition to Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain at a ceremony at Bangladesh Bank's Jahangir Alam Conference Hall on Wednesday (18 May), said a press release.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking of Brac Bank, and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Bank initiated a Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme for farmers.

The bank made proactive efforts to help the farmers hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic secure much-needed funding. The refinancing with a lower interest rate greatly helped the farmers overcome the losses and make a strong comeback, offsetting the impact of the pandemic. Brac Bank's extensive SME network and large team enabled the bank to successfully meet the target in agriculture credit. 

Appreciating Bangladesh Bank's commendation, Selim RF Hussain said, "We appreciate Bangladesh Bank for making Brac Bank an implementation partner of the agriculture refinancing scheme. We express our gratitude for the continuous guidance and policy support from Bangladesh Bank."

"As an SME-focused bank, Brac Bank is committed to ensuring easy access to finance to the entrepreneurs at the grassroots. In view of the pandemic, we have redoubled our efforts to provide much-needed funds to farmers and SMEs. This easy term credit under the refinancing scheme has rejuvenated the agriculture sector, which is the lifeblood of the economy, "he added. 

Bangladesh Bank / BRAC Bank / Agricultural Loan / stimulus packages

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

8h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

2h | Videos
Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

2h | Videos
Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

23h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire