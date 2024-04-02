BB re-fixes interbank transaction duration for 5-7 April

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the duration of interbank transactions for 5-7 April.

Despite the government holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr on 5-7 April, branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments industrial areas will remain open to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.

The presentment cut off time for high value clearing through the Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH) will be 10:30am while the return cut off time will be 12:00pm, as per a BB circular issued today (2 April).

The presentment cut off time for regular value clearing is 11:00am while the return cut off time is 1:30pm, it added.

The existing time of BEFTN will remain unchanged.

