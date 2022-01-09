BB promotes Parimal Chandra Chakraborty to executive director

Parimal Chandra Chakraborty, general manager of EEF unit at the Bangladesh Bank, has been promoted as executive director on 2 January.

Chakraborty joined Bangladesh Bank in 1993 as assistant director.

Apart from the head office, he held various important positions in the Bogura and Rangpur offices of Bangladesh Bank.

During his career he carried out duties in the Department of Currency Management, Inspection Department, Banking Department, Debt Management Department, Human Resources Department, Law Department, Equity and Entrepreneurship Fund Unit.

Born in a small village of Sanora union under Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka district, Chakraborty obtained an honors and postgraduate degree in Botany from Jagannath University. He began his journey in banking upon successfully completing the course "Advanced Certificate Course on Human Resources Management" from IBA department of Dhaka University.

He received the "Bangladesh Bank Employees Recognition Award-2016" as an award for efficiency. As part of his professional duties, he has participated in meetings, seminars and workshops in various countries including Singapore, Slovakia, Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Thailand and Bhutan.