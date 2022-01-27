BB postpones bank recruitment tests amid rising Omicron cases

BB postpones bank recruitment tests amid rising Omicron cases

The central bank requested the candidates to take preparation for the tests as they are likely to be held on short notice later

The Bangladesh Bank has decided to postpone the upcoming recruitment tests scheduled to be held under the Bankers' Selection Committee Secretariat (BSCS) from 1 February 2022.

In this regard, the central bank issued a circular mentioning that the authority has taken the decision on Thursday (27 January) due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 Omicron cases.

The circular said, "From 1 February, the BSCS recruitment tests (MCQ, written, and viva), of all state-owned commercial and specialised banks and financial institutions, have been postponed until further notice."

The central bank requested the candidates to take preparation for the tests as they are likely to be held on short notice later.

A few more institutions who have also postponed the recruitment tests are the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, Department of Fisheries, Small and Medium Enterprises Foundation (SMEF), Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / recruitment test / Postpone

