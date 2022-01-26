Bankers demand reconsideration of new salary structure

BAB Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder made the call following a meeting with BB Governor Fazle Kabir on Wednesday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The recently issued Bangladesh Bank (BB) guidelines regarding the minimum salary and allowance for private bank officials will be difficult to implement within the stipulated time, said Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder.

He made the remarks following a meeting between leaders of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), and BB Governor Fazle Kabir in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said, "It is difficult for us to comply with the BB guidelines on salaries and allowances for entry-level bank employees by March. 

"We have requested the governor to give us an extension and also to reconsider the whole matter. We have been assured that the central bank will look into the matter further."

Earlier on 20 January, BB fixed a minimum wage of Tk39,000 for private bank officials subject to the completion of their probation period.

The central bank issued a notice in this regard which will come into effect from next March.

It also stated that no banker can be fired if they do not achieve the target set by the bank or on the pretext of incompetence.

According to the notification, the minimum monthly wage for trainee assistant officers (general and cash) will be Tk28,000 during their probation period.

Also, office assistants, including security guards, cleaners, and messengers, will get Tk24,000 as the minimum wage.

