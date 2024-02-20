BB orders banks, financial institutions to honour Martyrs' Day

Bangladesh Bank has instructed all banks and financial institutions to honour Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day by flying the national flag at half-mast on 21 February.

The central bank issued two separate circulars for financial institutions and banks on Monday in this regard.

The circular said that, according to the instructions of the Ministry of Finance, on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day 2024, on Wednesday 21 February the national flag of the correct colour and size should be kept at half-mast in the buildings of all the banks and finance companies of the country.

The flag should be hoisted at sunrise and lowered at sunset. Also, proper rules should be followed in lowering the flag to half-mast.