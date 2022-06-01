BB officials now to be addressed by new designations

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has advised the managing directors and chief executives of all commercial banks to use the changed designation of BB officials while sending letters or e-mails to its different departments.

According to a circular issued by the Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday, the designation of general manager (GM) of various departments of Bangladesh Bank has been changed to director and the deputy general managers (DGM) have been changed to additional directors.

From now on, they have to be addressed by these designations while sending them in letters or e-mails.

Earlier on 26 May, the central bank's Human Resource Department-1 sent a circular to all the offices and departments of Bangladesh Bank informing them about the change of designations.

According to the circular, the designation of GMs of general side has been changed to director and the designation of DGMs has been changed to additional director.

Designation of GM of Statistics department has been changed to director and DGM of Statistics department has been changed to additional director, GM of Research department is now director, and DGM of Research department is now additional director, GM of Engineering department is now director and DGM is now Additional Director. Also, GMs of ex Cadre - Libraries/Publications/ Security/Law/Protocol are directors now and DGMs (Ex-Cadre-Library/Publications/Security/Law/Protocol) are now additional directors.