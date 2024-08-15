BB officers' council for full autonomy of central bank

The Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council today (15 August) called upon the interim government to amend the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 for ensuring complete autonomy of the central bank.

They made the demand in a memorandum submitted to the finance adviser of the interim government and later informed journalists about the demand in a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the city.

The council recommended that the Bangladesh Bank should be kept free from political interference and influence at the time of doing multiple functions related interest rate, exchange rate and licensing of banks or financial institutions.

They sought the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry to be abolished to avoid conflict of interest and dualism in the banking sector.

The council also urged the government to amend the related laws, rules and other reforms to bring back good governance in the banking and financial sector.

