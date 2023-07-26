BB now eases diploma requirements for promotion in NBFIs

Related News

The Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the diploma degree requirements for Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) senior officer or higher officials promotions, according to a circular issued by its Department of Financial Institutions (DFIM) on Wednesday (26 July).

Earlier last Sunday, the central bank had announced the same policy for promotion of bankers.

The latest circular states that senior or high ranked officers who were appointed or promoted prior to the introduction of the mandate of a banking diploma, will not fall under the purview of the new guidelines.

However, after receiving one promotion, a diploma will be necessary for any subsequent level of promotion, as stated in a release issued by the central bank.

According to the new guidelines, officers of various departments who are exempted from the obligation must pass the Banking Professional Examination if they are to join any department related to basic services related to financing business of financial institutions.

In an earlier circular in February the central bank made it mandatory for NBFIs officials to obtain a banking diploma to be eligible for promotion to senior officer position and above.

To enhance the skills, competence and capability of officers, it is mandatory for them to pass both phases of banking diploma to be eligible for promotion to all posts beyond senior officer or equivalent, the central bank said at the time. 

According to the new guideline, a senior or higher ranking officer of a non-bank financial institution must pass the Banking Professional Exam to be eligible for appointment to a higher position in another institution. However, any higher ranked officer who has been promoted or appointed before the February circular was issued, will not fall under the purview of the guidelines.

