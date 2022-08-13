BB to meet with bankers to decide actions for controlling dollar price

Banking

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 09:18 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has called a meeting of bankers on Sunday (14 August) to decide actions to control soaring dollar prices. 

The meeting will be held at 3pm at the governor's building, concerned officials revealed the information to The Business Standard on Saturday.

Member banks of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealer's Association (BAFEDA) are supposed to participate in this meeting, said the official.

Although the central bank did not say anything clearly about the meeting agenda, the bankers believe that the foreign exchange rate and the forex market will be discussed in the meeting.

Volatility has increased in the dollar market over the past month. According to the central bank, many banks took advantage of this volatility to make exorbitant profits.

On 8 August, the central bank ordered the transfer of the treasury department heads of Prime Bank, Brac Bank, City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Southeast Bank and the foregin bank Standard Chartered Bank to the Human Resource Department as a punitive measure for making abnormal profits from dollar trading.

In such a situation, Sunday's meeting is getting special importance, they added.
 

