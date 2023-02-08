BB makes diploma mandatory for promotion of bankers

The Bangladesh Bank has made banking diploma mandatory for getting a promotion to the post of senior officer and above in banks.

To increase the skill, capacity and ability of the bankers it has been made mandatory for them to pass both the Junior Associate of The Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (JAIBB) and Diploma Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB) examinations to get a promotion, reads a Bangladesh Bank circular.

This new mandate would be effective from 1 January 2024, reads the circular.

However, this rule will not be applicable for those who are not directly involved in banking such as doctors, engineers, people in marketing and publishing positions.

At the same time the central bank scrapped a directive issued in this regard in 2020.

Syllabus of banking diploma exams is designed to include all the theoretical and practical knowledge of banking, where JAIBB exam examines basic and fundamental knowledge of banking and DAIBB exam examines advanced banking knowledge and skills. Only those who pass the JAIBB and DAIBB exams get the banking diploma certificate.