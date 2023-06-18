BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

Banking

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:42 pm
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

The Bangladesh Bank has decided to launch a taka-rupee based debit card in the country from September, aiming to save dollars. 

This card will allow users to make various payments, including domestic purchases, using Taka, as well as enable them to spend in Indian rupees when traveling to India.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder made this announcement while presenting the new monetary policy for the first half of FY23-24 on Sunday (18 June). 

"Holders of this card will be able to use it as a debit card within Bangladesh. When traveling to India, they will have the convenience of spending up to $12,000 worth of rupees through their travel quota using this card," said the governor.

The introduction of this card is expected to eliminate the need for double currency exchanges, thereby saving the 6% expenditure loss incurred in converting taka to dollars and then dollars to rupees, the governor added.

He said this convenience will be particularly beneficial for Bangladeshi tourists who frequently visit India. 

Bangladesh holds the distinction of being among the countries with the highest number of tourists visiting India, with over 21.56 lakh Bangladeshis visiting in 2017 on tourist visas.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder further mentioned that Bangladesh and India have reached an agreement to settle a portion of their bilateral trade transactions in their respective currencies, aiming to alleviate the pressure on dollar reserves. 

He stated, "We have nearly $2 billion worth of exports to India, and this portion will be settled in rupees."

Economy / Top News

Debit Card

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

10h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

15h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

3h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

6h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

6h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline