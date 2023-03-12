BB to launch ‘Bangla QR’ service in 4 more districts on 20 March

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to launch its "Bangla QR" service in four more districts on 20 March as part of its move to make all transactions through QR code to reduce the use of cash.

The central bank introduced the "Bangla QR Code" app to conduct all QR code-based transactions through this from next year.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder will inaugurate the service in the four new districts including Gopalganj, Rangpur, Gazipur and Natore.

A meeting between the central bank and mobile service providers was held in this regard on Sunday. Initially, the service was launched in Gulshan and Motijheel of the capital.

The government has a plan to gradually spread this service across the country.

Bangla QR (Quick Response) is a common platform for app-based transaction settlement of all banks and Mobile Financial Services (MFS) of the country.

Customers of any bank or MFS connected to this platform can make transactions using any other QR.

The Bangladesh Bank introduced such a system with the aim of creating a cashless society to increase transparency, risk-free, low cost and fast transactions.