BB to launch ‘Bangla QR’ service in 4 more districts on 20 March

Banking

12 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 08:02 pm

Related News

BB to launch ‘Bangla QR’ service in 4 more districts on 20 March

12 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 08:02 pm
BB to launch ‘Bangla QR’ service in 4 more districts on 20 March

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to launch its "Bangla QR" service in four more districts on 20 March as part of its move to make all transactions through QR code to reduce the use of cash.

The central bank introduced the "Bangla QR Code" app to conduct all QR code-based transactions through this from next year.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder will inaugurate the service in the four new districts including Gopalganj, Rangpur, Gazipur and Natore.

A meeting between the central bank and mobile service providers was held in this regard on Sunday. Initially, the service was launched in Gulshan and Motijheel of the capital.

The government has a plan to gradually spread this service across the country.

Bangla QR (Quick Response) is a common platform for app-based transaction settlement of all banks and Mobile Financial Services (MFS) of the country.

Customers of any bank or MFS connected to this platform can make transactions using any other QR.

The Bangladesh Bank introduced such a system with the aim of creating a cashless society to increase transparency, risk-free, low cost and fast transactions.

Top News

Bangla QR / Bangladesh Bank / cashless

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

8h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

9h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

9h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

59m | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

2h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

3h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 