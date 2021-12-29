BB lauds Agrani Bank for successful completion of investment target

Banking

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:48 pm

Related News

BB lauds Agrani Bank for successful completion of investment target

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank has received a Letter of Acknowledgement as the only public bank which disbursed 100% of the incentive announced by the prime minister for FY2020-21.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the acknowledgement letter to Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam at the bankers' meeting held at BB's Jahangir Alam Auditorium on 28 December (Tuesday).

At the time, Governor Fazle Kabir congratulated the bank for its manifold achievements and encouraged it to move forward, reads a press release.

The MD and CEO of Agrani Bank reiterated his commitment to take the bank, one of the foreign currency providers for the Padma Bridge project, forward including making it the first green financing provider of the country.

An incentive package of Tk20 crore was announced under the direct supervision and direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to counter the adverse effects of the global pandemic on the national economy.

The money was provided as low-interest working capital loans or as investment to small and medium enterprises including cottage industries for reviving the country's economic activities and business and creating employment opportunities. 

Economy

Agrani Bank / Bangladesh Bank / incentive packages

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

1h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

3h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
On a tight budget, you can take a shared boat from Mongla port and visit Koromjol - the Sundarbans’ entrance. Photo: Tareq Onu

Floating through the Sundarbans’ canals 

4h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

15h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

15h | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

15h | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one