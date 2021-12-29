BB lauds Agrani Bank for successful completion of investment target

Agrani Bank has received a Letter of Acknowledgement as the only public bank which disbursed 100% of the incentive announced by the prime minister for FY2020-21.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the acknowledgement letter to Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam at the bankers' meeting held at BB's Jahangir Alam Auditorium on 28 December (Tuesday).

At the time, Governor Fazle Kabir congratulated the bank for its manifold achievements and encouraged it to move forward, reads a press release.

The MD and CEO of Agrani Bank reiterated his commitment to take the bank, one of the foreign currency providers for the Padma Bridge project, forward including making it the first green financing provider of the country.

An incentive package of Tk20 crore was announced under the direct supervision and direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to counter the adverse effects of the global pandemic on the national economy.

The money was provided as low-interest working capital loans or as investment to small and medium enterprises including cottage industries for reviving the country's economic activities and business and creating employment opportunities.