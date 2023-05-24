BB to introduce digital bank in the country soon: Governor

Banking

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 12:12 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Bank will soon start a digital bank in the country, said Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder today.

"Soon we will introduce digital bank in the country. We are also planning to introduce an online real-time credit rating system very soon. We are very close to issuing national debt cards," he said while speaking as the chief guest of the first Digital Transformation Summit 2023 on Wednesday (24 May).

The Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) is hosting the two-day summit with the theme "Banking on Digital Transformation" at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Abdur Rouf Talukder also said, "The most talked about issue in the banking sector now is corporate governance and non-performing loans. We need to bring cultural changes, and enforce ethics and good practices in the banking system through planning and properly educating of our workforce. Introduction of guidelines and the strong role of the management and CEOs may solve the problem."

"We have successfully implemented the Digital Bangladesh vision. Now We are taking steps to achieve the Smart Bangladesh vision. We also have a goal to make 75% of the transaction cashless," the central bank governor further said. 

 

 

