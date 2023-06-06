BB instructs banks to speed up payments owed to airlines

Banking

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 06:54 pm

Related News

BB instructs banks to speed up payments owed to airlines

Airlines will get $177.79 million, not $214 million

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 06:54 pm
BB instructs banks to speed up payments owed to airlines

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks concerned to speed up payments owed to airlines, said Bangladesh Bank Acting Spokesperson Md Abul Bashar. 

"Various newspapers have reported that foreign airlines will get $214 million from various banks in Bangladesh. However, we have gathered information from the banks and learned that the airlines will get $177.79 million, not $214 million," Basher said at a press conference on Tuesday (6 June) afternoon.

He also said seven domestic and international banks owe money to foreign airlines. 

"We have reviewed and found that the respective banks have the ability to pay in dollars. We have already instructed the banks to take prompt action regarding the payment. Maybe the due amount will decrease in the next few days," he said.

According to the spokesperson, $402.18 million has been paid in the airlines sector from January this year to 6 June.

Mentioning that the government is considering selling fuel oil to the airlines in Taka to reduce the demand for dollars, Bashar said, "According to the circular of Foreign Exchange Operation Department [FEOD] of Bangladesh Bank, the airlines have the opportunity to pay the price of oil in Taka. 

"Currently, most airlines buy fuel oil in dollars from Bangladeshi oil companies. The government is thinking of doing this transaction in Taka to reduce the demand for dollars."

Top News / Aviation

Bangladesh Bank / Airlines / Payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

7h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

1h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

1h | TBS Stories
Eco-friendly bags are being made from corn starch in Rajshahi

Eco-friendly bags are being made from corn starch in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage