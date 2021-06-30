BB instructs banks to not avail services of unlicensed mail operators

Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday instructed other banks not to avail the services of unlicensed mail operators and courier services.

The central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department issued a circular in this regard.

The directive signed by the General Manager of Banking Regulation and Policy Department, Md Ali Akbar Faraji, mentioned that it had come to the bank's attention that many banks were using unlicensed mail operators and courier services.

From now on, banks cannot use such companies for receiving, transporting, and distributing postal goods. The circular said the directive would take effect immediately.

If a mailing operator or courier service is unlicensed, their service is illegal, a banker who did not want to be named told The Business Standard.

Banks also deliver sensitive letters and it is not safe to use illegal courier services to deliver such mail, so the directive of the central bank is certainly positive, the banker added.

Earlier on 6 May, the central bank issued a policy on courier service transactions, saying that courier service providers would not be able to provide any financial services and may handle freight only.