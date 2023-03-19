BB to impose 4% penal interest on banks with unpaid EDF loans

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 08:12 pm

The central bank has released a statement indicating that banks will now be required to pay a 4% penal interest if they fail to repay their EDF loans on time.

This statement comes in light of several banks having long overdue EDF loans according to a Bangladesh Bank statement released on 19th March. 

According to the terms of the EDF, borrowers are required to repay the loan within 180 days of earning from their exports. However, with the approval of the central bank, this repayment period can be extended up to 270 days.

Earlier this year, on February 1st, the central bank had already increased the interest rate on EDF loans for authorized dealers (ADs) by 50 percentage points, raising it to 3% per annum. However, manufacturers and exporters are charged an even higher interest rate of 4.50% per annum by the ADs.

The penal interest or compensation in the case of Shariah-based Islamic banking will be charged at a rate of 4% per annum above the prevailing interest rate on the overdue amount of EDF loans for the delayed period.

A senior official of the central bank addressed the situation stating that the size of EDF is regularly reduced in line with the advice of the IMFA in order to mitigate the pressure on reserves. He also stated that the EDF has not had any mechanism for imposing fines since its creation.

