BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

Banking

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:53 pm

Related News

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Fazle Kabir instructed the managing directors of banks to maintain a standard salary structure at the entry-level post of the banks.

He made this instruction verbally at the banker's meeting on Tuesday, urging the review of freshers' salaries.

The central bank governor said that entry-level job holders for banks were paid very little wages.

This should be restructured by the banks concerned as it doesn't reflect the standardised salary.   

If the banks review the salary structure soon at this entry-level post and pay appropriate salaries for the freshers, then the central bank will not set the benchmark.

Otherwise, the central bank will take necessary action to amend the salary structure.   

Earlier, the central bank had taken different initiatives to protect the rights of the bankers.

Last September, BB asked all banks to reappoint their employees who were laid off or forced to resign during the Covid-19 period.

Afterwards, some banks took the initiative to rehire the laid-off workers.

Laid-off bankers complained to the central bank that they were laid off and forced to resign without any specific and evidence-based complaints.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / salary / Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

12h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

11h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

12h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

47m | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

52m | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

52m | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one