BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

The governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Fazle Kabir instructed the managing directors of banks to maintain a standard salary structure at the entry-level post of the banks.

He made this instruction verbally at the banker's meeting on Tuesday, urging the review of freshers' salaries.

The central bank governor said that entry-level job holders for banks were paid very little wages.

This should be restructured by the banks concerned as it doesn't reflect the standardised salary.

If the banks review the salary structure soon at this entry-level post and pay appropriate salaries for the freshers, then the central bank will not set the benchmark.

Otherwise, the central bank will take necessary action to amend the salary structure.

Earlier, the central bank had taken different initiatives to protect the rights of the bankers.

Last September, BB asked all banks to reappoint their employees who were laid off or forced to resign during the Covid-19 period.

Afterwards, some banks took the initiative to rehire the laid-off workers.

Laid-off bankers complained to the central bank that they were laid off and forced to resign without any specific and evidence-based complaints.