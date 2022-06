The Bangladesh Bank has promoted Md. Liaquat Ali Mollah to the post of director on 8 June.

He previously served as the Additional Director of the Bank Inspection Division, reads a press release.

Liaqat obtained a postgraduate degree with Honors in Accounting Science from Chittagong University

He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1993 as a direct officer. During his long career, he held important positions in various positions at the central bank.