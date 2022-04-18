BB fixes 7% interest on deposits, 11% on loans for NBFIs

The Bangladesh Bank has set the non-banking financial institutions' (NBFIs) maximum interest rate on deposits at 7% and loans at 11% effective from 1 July.

The Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM) of the central bank issued a circular in this regard Monday (18 April) and sent it to the chief executive and managing director of all financial institutions.

The circular further said that from first July, interest rates on all types of deposits and loans will not exceed the prescribed rates.

However, the interest rate on the deposit already taken will remain the same till the expiry of the term.