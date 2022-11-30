BB extends tenure of relaxed 'risk-weighted' funding in new investment

Banking

UNB
30 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

BB extends tenure of relaxed 'risk-weighted' funding in new investment

UNB
30 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:42 pm
Bangladesh Bank logo
Bangladesh Bank logo

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has moved to encourage investment in new businesses including start-ups, private capital, natural resources, real estate and infrastructure, according to an official circular from the regulator.

As part of this, the BB on Wednesday extended reduced risk-weighted (interest) or Determining Risk Weighted Asset (RWA) to 100 percent instead of 150 percent till 30 September, 2024.

Such relaxation has been taken to create the opportunity of funding in reduced cost to grow new businesses and investments, which will make the economy vibrant.

The central bank reduced the risk weight on 29 September 2020 during the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. Later, the tenure of relaxed weighted for venture capital and alternative investment sector was extended several times.

As a result, the low-cost fund has become available for start-ups, natural resources, and the real estate sector, to create new entrepreneurship opportunities.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Risk weighted asset

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

11h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

10h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

1h | Videos
16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

10h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months