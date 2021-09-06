BB: Exporters get additional 45 days to apply for export subsidy

Banking

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 10:06 pm

Related News

BB: Exporters get additional 45 days to apply for export subsidy

The information was disclosed in a Bangladesh Bank circular

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 10:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Exporters who could not apply for an export subsidy or cash assistance in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 are getting an additional 45 days for applying.

The information was disclosed in a Bangladesh Bank circular yesterday.

According to the central bank's foreign exchange policy department, amid the Covid-19 situation exporters who failed to apply for subsidies or cash assistance in the last financial year will be able to apply within 45 days of the issuance of this circular.

In two more circulars from the same department, it was stated that the Certificate of Production submitted with the application for cash assistance by the export-oriented textile sector may be issued only by an officer of a rank equivalent to the Secretary General of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association BTMA.

Meanwhile, the application for export subsidy against the export of jute products has to be accompanied by a certificate issued by the Exporters Association.

All members of Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association (BJSA) and Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) are required to take certification documents from their respective associations.

Economy / Top News

export subsidy / Bangladesh Bank / Bangladesh Textile Mills Association BTMA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

3h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

3h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

3h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places