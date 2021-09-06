BB: Exporters get additional 45 days to apply for export subsidy

Exporters who could not apply for an export subsidy or cash assistance in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 are getting an additional 45 days for applying.

The information was disclosed in a Bangladesh Bank circular yesterday.

According to the central bank's foreign exchange policy department, amid the Covid-19 situation exporters who failed to apply for subsidies or cash assistance in the last financial year will be able to apply within 45 days of the issuance of this circular.

In two more circulars from the same department, it was stated that the Certificate of Production submitted with the application for cash assistance by the export-oriented textile sector may be issued only by an officer of a rank equivalent to the Secretary General of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association BTMA.

Meanwhile, the application for export subsidy against the export of jute products has to be accompanied by a certificate issued by the Exporters Association.

All members of Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association (BJSA) and Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) are required to take certification documents from their respective associations.