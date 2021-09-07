BB, DBBL Sign agreement for Automated Challan System. 

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:25 am
BB, DBBL Sign agreement for Automated Challan System. 

Dutch-Bangla Bank on Monday signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for collection of revenue and taxes through Automated Challan System (ACS).

Bangladesh Bank General Manager (Accounts and Budget) Md Forkan Hossain and  Dutch-Bangla Bank Managing Director and CEO Abul Kashem Md Shirin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.  

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest in the programme. 

Under this agreement revenues and taxes can easily be paid through ACS from any branch of Dutch-Bangla Bank. 

These services are also available through Bank's Nexus Gateway. 

