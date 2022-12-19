BB creates fund to use undisbursed agricultural loans

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has formed a new 'Agricultural Development Common Fund' to increase credit distribution in agricultural production to control inflation in the country.

Under the initiative, banks would deposit money equivalent to the undisbursed amount of farm and rural loans in the fund and the central bank would give 2% interest on the deposits, said a BB circular issued Monday (19 December).

According to the circular, the central bank would then distribute the money to other banks as per demand. Banks would pay back the loans to the Bangladesh Bank along with 2% interest within 18 months of the fund release.

The directive will be effective from the current financial year (2022-23).

However, the grace period will be three months.

Banks can charge 8% interest on the loans given to farmers using the money from the fund.

Banks will be allowed to transfer four percentage points of the interest to their income segment on the loans made from the fund.
 

Bangladesh Bank / Agri loan

