BB bars Ron Haque from National Bank’s board meetings

Banking

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

BB bars Ron Haque from National Bank’s board meetings

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:28 pm
BB bars Ron Haque from National Bank’s board meetings

The Bangladesh Bank has restricted National Bank Director Ron Haque Sikder from participating in any of the bank's meetings, including board meetings, due to his violation of central bank regulations.

On 26 July, the central bank issued an instruction in this regard in a letter to the managing director of the National Bank.

Earlier, on 25 August 2022, Ron Haque Sikder was re-elected as a director of the bank at its 39th Annual General Meeting. Currently, he is a member of the bank's Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee.

According to the central bank letter, the approval of the Bangladesh Bank should be taken for the appointment of Ron Haque Sikder, who was re-elected as a director of the National Bank. He will not be able to participate in the meetings of the bank's Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee until this approval is given.

Mehmud Hossain, managing director of National Bank, was contacted regarding this matter. However, he did not answer the call and also did not respond to the WhatsApp message that was sent.

Previously, on 24 August 2022, Moazzem Hossain, Mabrur Hossain, and Ron Haque Sikder resigned as directors during the board of directors meeting that took place prior to the 39th Annual General Meeting of the bank, in accordance with the established rules.

Moazzem Hossain served as a director of the bank since its establishment in 1983, and he was later joined by his son, Mabrur Hossain.

On the following day, both Moazzem Hossain and Mabrur Hossain were excluded during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Meanwhile, Ron Haque Sikder secured his position through the shareholders' vote.

According to the law, the final approval of the central bank has to be taken after the approval in the AGM. The central bank has not yet approved it.

The central bank letter also said that the approval of the Bangladesh Bank should be taken in the appointment of elected and re-elected directors in the AGM. For this, the Bangladesh Bank has asked National Bank authorities to submit all kinds of documents quickly.

 

Economy / Top News

Ron Haque Sikder / National Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country