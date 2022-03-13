BB asks banks to stop SWIFT payments with Russian entities, urges caution on LCs

Banking

UNB
13 March, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

BB asks banks to stop SWIFT payments with Russian entities, urges caution on LCs

UNB
13 March, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 12:22 pm
BB asks banks to stop SWIFT payments with Russian entities, urges caution on LCs

The Bangladesh Bank asked all the scheduled banks to be cautious about opening letters of credit (LC) and to stop transactions through the SWIFT system with the Russian banks that have been sanctioned over the Ukraine invasion.

On Saturday, the western countries suspended a number of Russian and Belarussian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication or SWIFT system.

In this context, the BB asked all banks to become cautious about opening letters of credit (LC) with them as well, to avoid any risk of facing secondary sanctions.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB, said last night that the central bank has already asked commercial banks to stop all type transactions through SWIFT with sanctioned Russian banks.

Russia requested BB to stop all kinds of transactions with Russia related to the Roopur Nuclear Power Plant Project, as well as other projects, till they have worked out and settled on an alternative arrangement.

He also said the two governments have reached a general understanding that no additional charge or fine would be incurred considering the situation, Serajul said.

The BB also asked banks to make payments to Russian banks that are not facing sanctions through Singapore and Hong Kong.

Of the $600 million imports from Russia, usually around three-fourths (three quarters) or $450 million is paid via Singapore and the remaining $150 million is paid directly or through Hong Kong, the BB spokesperson added.

"Though there is no direct disruption to trade with Bangladesh for the sanctions on Russia, concern is growing over maritime vessel transportation on different sea routes," he said.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Ukraine crisis / Russia / SWIFT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

47m | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

2h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

17m | Videos
Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

16h | Videos
Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

17h | Videos
'Fighter' will release next year in September

'Fighter' will release next year in September

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings