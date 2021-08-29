BB asks banks to scrutinise transactions of e-commerce companies

The Bangladesh Bank has directed all scheduled banks to scrutinise the transactions made to the bank accounts of any e-commerce company.

The Payment Systems Department of the central bank issued a letter in this regard today, citing a trend among e-commerce companies to accept advance money directly from buyers in its own account ignoring the government's Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines 2021.

The BB body directed the banks not to approve any direct deposit to the accounts of the e-commerce company paid by customers as advance.

In this case, the banks have been asked to verify the rationality of transaction profiles, scrutinise the nature of transactions and consider all possible risks while handling the bank accounts of e-commerce companies.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on 30 June this year by launching escrow service.

It said the payment gateways would keep the advance payments that the buyers would pay. After delivering the products to their buyers, e-commerce companies will submit their documents to the payment gateways. After checking those documents, the gateways will transfer money to the accounts of the e-commerce companies.