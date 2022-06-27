BB asks banks to provide special agri credit in flood-hit districts

UNB
27 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 07:01 pm

BB asks banks to provide special agri credit in flood-hit districts

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Bank has instructed banks to give special attention to disburse agriculture loans at reduced interest rate in the flood affected districts.

The Agriculture Credit Department (ACD) of the BB on Monday issued a circular asking banks to disburse 40% of the remaining allocation of Tk3,000 crore refinance scheme in the flood-affected districts.

The central bank created the re-finance scheme to boost production in the agriculture sector.

Banks will disburse agricultural loans under this scheme at 4% interest rate. The BB will provide funds at 1% interest rate to the banks.

Marginal farmers in a group will get maximum Tk2 lakh loans without collateral, which will be paid by 18 months along with six months grace period.

Agriculture and Rural Credit Policy covers cereals and cash crops, vegetables, legumes, imports of alternative crops such as pulses, oilseeds, spices and maize.

Fruit and flower cultivation, fisheries, poultry and livestock sector, other agricultural crops and irrigation machinery and seed production are also covered in this loans scheme.

The government declared flood affected districts will be covered under the Tk3,000 crore refinance scheme.

 

agro / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

